For the second time this morning, the Saints have agreed to terms with a defensive tackle.

Free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with New Orleans, according to NFL Network.

The Saunders news came just moments after it was reported that the Saints are also signing defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd.

Saunders was a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2019 and has played his entire career in Kansas City. Last year he had a career-high 3.5 sacks and played in a career-high 39 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps. He also played 12 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps.

Saints plan to sign Khalen Saunders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk