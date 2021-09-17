Saints plan to return to New Orleans ahead of Week Four home game

The Saints’ next scheduled home game is in Week Four against the Giants and it appears that will mark their return to the Superdome.

Week One’s 38-3 win over the Packers took place in Jacksonville rather than New Orleans because of the impact Hurricane Ida had on the city and the Saints have been training in Texas the last few weeks. On Friday, head coach Sean Payton outlined the team’s plans for the next couple of weeks.

Payton said the Saints will return to train at Texas Christian University after this Sunday’s game in Carolina. They’ll practice there next week and then return to New Orleans after facing the Patriots in New England in Week Three.

Assuming all goes according to plan, they’ll practice all week and then host the Giants in their first game at their stadium since losing to the Buccaneers in last year’s divisional round of the playoffs.

