Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work.

The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million off the Saints’ cap.

Alexander missed the postseason after tearing his Achilles tendon in December, but he expects to be ready to go for training camp.

The Saints traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Alexander from the 49ers during the 2020 season. He started his first seven games as a Saint before tearing his Achilles.

Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander originally appeared on Pro Football Talk