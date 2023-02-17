What is the Saints’ Plan B at quarterback if they don’t sign Derek Carr?

What is the New Orleans Saints’ plan at quarterback if they don’t sign Derek Carr? Free agency offers slim pickings, and they’re in a tough spot to add a rookie in the 2023 NFL draft. Jameis Winston is likely on his way out of town after injuries derailed both of his seasons as the team’s starter. It’s difficult to see a path forward.

If we’re guessing, another free agent signing feels likeliest if Carr goes to a competitor like the New York Jets. Dennis Allen is entering a must-win season after his 7-10 campaign fell well short of expectations in 2022. He doesn’t have the time to wait on a rookie to be coached up. Whoever is starting for him in Week 1 should expect to see the season through.

Outside of Carr, the top free agent quarterbacks are Lamar Jackson (on whom the Baltimore Ravens expect to use the franchise tag), Geno Smith (who is expected to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks), Daniel Jones (who may also receive the franchise tag), and Jimmy Garoppolo (who’s coming off another injury-abbreviated season). Of that group, Garoppolo is the most realistic target, and he could choose to stay out west and sign with his old coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

That leaves passers hoping to catch on with their third or fourth team like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, and Teddy Bridgewater as the best available arms. Maybe someone like Taylor Heinicke, Mike White, or Cooper Rush gets considered as a stopgap too. But it’s tough to buy anyone in that group being a significant upgrade over Andy Dalton (also a free agent).

Still, odds are one of these veterans will be under center for New Orleans this summer. Time isn’t on Allen’s side. If he doesn’t show results in the fall and get this team back to the playoffs, even the coolheaded Saints brass may run out of patience. Or at least that’s what should be the case.

Maybe Allen has a longer leash than we think. If he knows he’ll be safe beyond 2023, it may make more sense to look to the draft and bring in a rookie he’s confident can develop into a starter. Top prospects like Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are probably going to remain out of reach, but a trade up from No. 29 overall targeting a second-tier quarterback — maybe Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis — is possible. Tennessee product Hendon Hooker is a fan-favorite projected to go in the second or third round. Fresno State firebrand Jake Haener is a popular mid-round prospect. They Saints will have options, but few of these first-year pros look like Week 1 starters.

It’s a pickle. Of the options who will actually be available for New Orleans, Carr might be the closest thing to a known quantity. If the Saints aren’t able to seal the deal with him, they’ll have a tough time of it in selling fans on their fallback plan.

