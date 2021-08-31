Saints plan to be away from New Orleans for month following Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints are going to take their time before heading back home, head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday.

After canceling their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 28, the Saints decided to pack up and move to Dallas to temporarily to avoid the approaching Hurricane Ida. The city itself also announced an evacuation order.

Following the storm’s passing, New Orleans is dealing with widespread power outages and water issues which is what would keep the Saints away as the team’s facilities did not suffer major damage. Ida hit land as a Category 4 storm.

While in Dallas, the Saints have been practicing the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and will do so through at least Wednesday but they will still remain in the area for possibly the next month.

That would mean the Saints would potentially play a few previously-scheduled home games away from the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans was slated to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

If the Saints remained in Dallas for that month, opening weekend does see the Cowboys on the road. However, there would be a Week 4 scheduling conflict as the Saints are scheduled to host the New York Giants.

Per Payton, the team is still exploring their options.

Worth noting, the Saints are figuring out this situation while also trimming their roster down to 53 players prior to Tuesday’s league-wide 4 p.m. deadline.

