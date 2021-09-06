The Saints’ signings of receiver Chris Hogan and quarterback Trevor Siemian were reported earlier in the day. But the transactions report delivered more moves.

The Saints also signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams. Adams, a former third-round choice of the Packers, was released by the Patriots in final cutdowns.

The Saints won’t have defensive tackle David Onyemata for the first six games of the season as he serves a suspension.

The team placed kicker Wil Lutz, tight end Nick Vannett and offensive lineman Will Clapp on injured reserve in corresponding moves. All three must miss a minimum of three games.

With Lutz recovering after core muscle surgery, the Saints will need a kicker. They signed Aldrick Rosas back to their practice squad. The expectation is they will activate Rosas from the practice squad to the game-day roster, saving them a roster spot on the 53 for now.

New Orleans might have more moves coming this week as the team trains at TCU in Fort Worth in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The Saints are working out veteran Desmond Trufant as they continue their search for cornerback help, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Saints place Wil Lutz, Nick Vannett, Will Clapp on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk