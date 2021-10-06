Saints place Tony Jones on injured reserve

Running back Tony Jones wasn’t on the Saints’ practice report Wednesday, and the league’s transactions report confirmed the reason. The Saints placed Jones on injured reserve.

He will miss several weeks with a right ankle sprain. Jones was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

His placement on injured reserve guarantees Jones will miss at least three games before returning.

Jones has 19 carries for 77 yards and four receptions for 10 yards while serving as Alvin Kamara‘s backup.

The Saints signed running back Devine Ozigbo off the Jaguars’ practice squad to their active roster. Ozigbo originally was with the Saints in 2019.

The Saints worked out Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Ryquell Armstead earlier this week.

The Saints’ injury report lists only center Erik McCoy (calf) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) as non-participants Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) practiced fully.

