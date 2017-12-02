Saints place tight end Coby Fleener on injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Saints have placed starting tight end Coby Fleener on injured reserve, potentially ending his season.

The move, made Saturday, was among four transactions by New Orleans on the eve of its first-place showdown with fellow NFC South Division leader Carolina. Fleener already had been ruled out Sunday with concussion symptoms stemming from a hit last week in Los Angeles.

The Saints also waived defensive back DeVante Harris while adding two practice squad players - cornerback Arthur Maulet and tight end Garrett Griffin - to the active roster.

Fleener has caught 22 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns this season.

---

