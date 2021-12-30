Saints place starting center Erik McCoy on COVID-19 reserve list

Another day, another New Orleans Saints starter entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols: starting center Erik McCoy was sidelined on Thursday, joining free safety Marcus Williams and several of their teammates on the reserve list ahead of Week 17’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He’s likely going to miss that Panthers kickoff on Sunday, though we can’t rule anything out given the NFL’s relaxed stance. If McCoy can’t play, look for either right guard Cesar Ruiz or backup center Will Clapp to fill in for him.

It’s not all bad, though. The Saints brought back two players from the COVID list in defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes. That adds some much-needed depth to a position group that’s been whittled down by injuries and the coronavirus. The less Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport have to do on their own, the better off they’ll be.

Here’s the updated list of Saints players still on the COVID-19 list (not including left tackle Landon Young and kicker Wil Lutz, who are out for the season on injured reserve):