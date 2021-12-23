Saints place nine players on COVID-19 list

Reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that the Saints would have to place quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now those transactions have come through, along with seven other players New Orleans has placed on the list.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, guard James Carpenter, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, offensive tackle Jordan Mills, and defensive tackle Christian Ringo are also now on the COVID-19 list for New Orleans.

While there was reporting earlier from NFL Media and The Times-Picayune that Siemian was going on the COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Hill has also tested positive for the virus.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book is now in line to start for New Orleans against Miami on Monday night.

The Saints also placed tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. Head coach Sean Payton also missed Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers after testing positive last week.

With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, New Orleans did not practice on Thursday. But the team issued an estimated injury report.

Offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee) would not have practiced. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) would have been limited. Safety Marcus Williams (shoulder) would have been a full participant.

