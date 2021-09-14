Saints place Michael Thomas on reserve/COVID-19 list amid outbreak

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday amid a reported team outbreak on offense, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The news comes hours after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints had multiple COVID-19 positives among their offensive coaches. Schefter did not mention any members of the organization by name, but did note one player reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Here is the breakdown of the positive test results from the Saints organization, per source:



8 total cases

6 offensive coaches

1 nutritionist

8 total cases

6 offensive coaches

1 nutritionist

1 player — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

The Thomas news does not mean Thomas tested positive for COVID-19. Players can also be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they were a close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Michael Thomas not playing due to injury

Thomas' status on the COVID list won't impact his status for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Thomas had surgery on his ankle in the offseason, and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open the 2021 regular season. He was already expected to miss the team's Week 2 game.

There's been no indication the NFL will postpone the Saints' game against the Panthers. A Saints source reportedly told Schefter "we’ll be just fine" regarding the contest.