Saints place Marshon Lattimore on IR, elevate Jason Pierre-Paul

The Saints placed cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve Saturday. He will miss at least the next four games with an ankle injury.

The Saints already had ruled him out for Sunday, and coach Dennis Allen siad it was an injury that would take some time to heal.

Lattimore injured the ankle in the Nov. 12 game against the Vikings and did not participate in practice this week.

He did not go on injured reserve last season with a lacerated kidney and broken ribs but missed 10 consecutive games before returning for the final two.

The Saints elevated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad. It could mean the Saints debut for Pierre-Paul, with Isaiah Foskey questionable with a thigh injury.