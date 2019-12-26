Saints place Krishawn Hogan on injured reserve

Christmas Eve brought word that the Saints would be signing cornerback DeShawn Shead to their 53-man roster, but they waited until Christmas Day to make the move official.

The NFL’s transaction wire brought word of Shead’s signing as well as the corresponding move made to open up the roster spot. Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan was placed on injured reserve. Hogan was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring injury.

Hogan signed to the practice squad in September and moved up to the active roster in October. He played in eight games and caught one pass for four yards while playing 83 offensive snaps. He also played 77 special teams snaps.

Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Deonte Harris and Tre'Quan Smith remain on hand at wide receiver for New Orleans.