Saints place Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve

The Saints placed receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report.

Kirkwood injured his hamstring during warmups Sunday. That left New Orleans with only three healthy receivers for the game against the Rams.

The second-year receiver saw time in eight games last season, starting one. He caught 13 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns in 2018.

Kirkwood played in the Saints’ season opener but did not record any stats.