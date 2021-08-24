The Saints placed three players on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge, defensive back Brian Poole and defensive tackle Jalen Dalton will not play for the Saints this season. Poole and Dalton were injured in Monday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

Dalton has a fully torn triceps that will require surgery and end his season, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports. Dalton partially tore his triceps last year and missed the season.

Dalton had a sack and a pass breakup against the Jaguars and was the favorite to start the season opener with David Onyemata suspended to begin the year. Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle, Albert Huggins, Josiah Bronson, Christian Ringo and RJ McIntosh are the other defensive tackles on the roster.

In other moves Tuesday, the Saints waived punter Nolan Cooney and linebacker Marcus Willoughby to reach the 80-player limit.

Saints place Jalen Dalton, Brian Poole, Ethan Greenidge on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk