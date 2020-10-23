Saints place Emmanuel Sanders on COVID-19 reserve list

Saints are placing WR Emmanuel Sanders on reserve-COVID list, meaning he will be out for Sunday’s game vs. Panthers, per source. Issue is he practiced Thursday and now must quarantine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020





Emmanuel Sanders was not spotted at Friday’s practice session, and now we know why: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints are placing Sanders on the COVID-19 reserve list, which will force him to quarantine and remain inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers (who also lost top cornerback Rasul Douglas to the COVID-19 reserve).

Obviously, the immediate concern is for Sanders’ health. He practiced on Thursday but could be experiencing symptoms. One of his children has a respiratory condition that prompted him to quarantine at home in Denver for much of the offseason, so hopefully this is nothing too serious for Sanders and his family.

But the timing couldn’t be worse for the Saints. If star receiver Michael Thomas can’t return after a setback earlier this week with a new hamstring injury, it means that the Saints will only have youngsters Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway ready on the active roster. Thomas missed practice on Thursday and Friday, though the team hasn’t yet made his game status official. Veteran backup Bennie Fowler also has not practiced with a shoulder injury.

Expect someone to get called up from the practice squad. The Saints have some players available there who have played a lot of snaps, but have yet to do much to help the team by catching passes and picking up first downs. Slot receiver Austin Carr was called up a week ago, and returns specialist Tommylee Lewis is also an option. So is undrafted rookie Juwan Johnson.