Saints place cornerback Patrick Robinson on injured reserve

The already struggling Saints defense has lost a key player.

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson has been placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, Nick Underhill of the Advocate reports.

Robinson has played 56 percent of the Saints’ defensive snaps and 42 percent of their special teams snaps this season, so he’ll be a tough player to replace.

It’s unclear whether Robinson will be able to return this season. Players on injured reserve must miss at least eight weeks, but after eight weeks a player from injured reserve can be brought back.

The Saints signed Robinson to a four-year, $20 million contract this offseason, bringing him back for his second stint with the team. He played last year for the Eagles and has previously played for the Colts and Chargers. He was the Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2010 and played his first five NFL seasons in New Orleans.