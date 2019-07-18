Saints place Carl Granderson on did not report list

The Saints placed defensive end Carl Granderson on the did not report list as the team’s rookies opened training camp Thursday. They also placed receiver Emmanuel Butler on the non-football injury list.

Granderson is serving a six-month jail sentence in Wyoming.

Earlier this month, Granderson agreed to plea no contest to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact with a recommended sentence of one year of unsupervised probation and a mental evaluation. But the district court judge rejected that part of the deal and ordered him immediately to begin serving jail time.

Granderson isn’t expected to play this season, and the Saints likely fill his spot on the 90-player roster in the coming days.

Butler signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona, where he had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.