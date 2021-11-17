Who are the Saints picking in the latest round of 2022 mock drafts?

Quarterback has been a popular pick for the New Orleans Saints in midseason 2022 NFL mock drafts, which feels like a lot of draft experts are missing the point about the team’s struggles this year. Whether it’s been Jameis Winston or Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill throwing the ball, all of the team’s quarterbacks have been cursed by poor play from their receiving corps.

Whether it’s dropped passes, mistimed routes, or a simple inability to create separation, the Saints passing game has been hamstrung by years of neglecting the wide receiver position. It’s not a problem that a healthy Michael Thomas alone will be able to fix. They’ve got to make up for wasted time and add real talent to the receiving corps. Bringing in a mediocre quarterback prospect at the end of the first round won’t meaningfully change anything.

Still, there are some other ideas and potential draft-day matches floating around out there. Here’s what we found in a quick survey of the latest mock drafts:

ESPN | WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

“With Jameis Winston tearing his ACL in Week 8, quarterback could be an option, but the absence of Michael Thomas has brought the team’s lack of talent at wide receiver to the forefront. A strong argument can be made that Dotson has the best hands and widest catch radius — even though he’s only 5-foot-11 — of any receiver in this class. His route running and strong hands would be a welcomed addition in Sean Payton’s offense. He has caught 80 passes for 993 yards and nine touchdowns this season.”

CBS | QB Carson Strong, Nevada

“How healthy is Strong’s knee? With a clean bill of health he’d be in the running for our QB1, but that will be the lingering question as we go through the draft process.”

Pro Football Network| DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

“Not many have elevated their draft stock like Myjai Sanders. While Cincinnati has its sights set on a College Football Playoff appearance, Sanders and the defense continue to thwart every offense they face. He’s a player with great length and would give the Saints another AAC defensive lineman with impressive size. New Orleans selected Houston DE Payton Turner in the first round last season.”

NBC Sports | QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

“Sean Payton got great production out of Jameis Winston before he tore his ACL. Based on the QB’s recovery timeline and pending free agency, it’s likely they’ll be looking in another direction at the position come next season. While Ridder hasn’t put up the numbers many expected, he still has the Bearcats on the cusp of an appearance in the College Football Playoff.”

SI.com | QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

“The Saints are an interesting team to figure out, but neither Jameis Winston nor Taysom Hill should be seen as the future franchise quarterback. Pitt’s super-senior Pickett provides a high floor due to his nearly 50 games of starting experience and a decently high ceiling due to his arm talent, which can make all the NFL throws and mobility, allowing Pickett to defeat pressure and make defenses pay while out of structure. In the right scenario, Pickett can immediately impact a la Mac Jones, and the Saints are a perfect destination as they can provide him with the offensive line, weapons and play calling to help Pickett shine.”

Pro Football Focus | WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

“Olave is the consistent vertical threat the Saints are desperately missing. He’s hauled in 59.7% of his targets 10-plus yards downfield since the start of 2020.”

