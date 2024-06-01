Saints pick yet another cornerback in this 2025 mock draft

Just how many cornerbacks do the New Orleans Saints need? The team selected Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round of the 2024 draft, but Doug Farrar’s latest 2025 mock draft at Touchdown Wire has them adding another corner next offseason.

Johnson has NFL size at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, and he was arguably the best player on a Michigan team that saw 13 Wolverines drafted in April. He’ll be a hot commodity in next year’s draft. And while the Saints run deep at cornerback right now, that might not be the case in 2025.

Starting corner Paulson Adebo will be a free agent in the spring. It will be easier for the Saints to trade Marshon Lattimore in 2025, too, in case that option is still on the table. McKinstry and Alontae Taylor are both starting-quality corners, but the Saints like to have three or more, and they might be looking for reinforcements next April. The secondary will remain a priority so long as Dennis Allen is their head coach.

So what is so special about Johnson? He’s shown tremendous ball skills with seven interceptions through two years at Michigan, and he tied for the second-most forced incompletions (6) on the Wolverines defense last season, per Pro Football Focus charting. He moves very well for someone his size and should clear whichever athletic thresholds the Saints look for. If either (or both) Lattimore or Adebo are playing elsewhere in 2025, he could be a smart pick for New Orleans.

