After suffering a big loss to the Panthers last week, the Saints got back in the win column with a 28-13 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.

New Orleans’ defense largely kept New England’s offense from being effective, picking off quarterback Mac Jones three times in the contest. And when the Patriots scored their first touchdown with Jones’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne early in the fourth quarter, the Saints answered with Taysom Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

That ensuing drive took 13-plays and went 75 yards, taking 6:45 off the clock. The Saints ran on 10 of the 13 plays.

Jones’ third interception came as he threw to Nelson Agholor late in the fourth quarter with the Patriots down.

After registering just 30 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches last week, running back Alvin Kamara was the star for New Orleans. He registered 89 yards rushing and 29 yards receiving with a touchdown catch on Sunday.

Hill was a significant part of the offense, too, taking six carries for 32 yards with a touchdown.

The Saints didn’t ask Jameis Winston to do too much, but he completed 13-of-21 for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

On the other side, the Patriots didn’t have a first down until midway through the second quarter. Jones threw his first two interceptions of his career, finishing the game 30-of-51 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown and three picks. Bourne had 96 yards on six catches with a touchdown to lead the team.

The Saints face the Giants at home in Week Four. The Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football.

Saints pick off Mac Jones three times, defeat Patriots 28-13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk