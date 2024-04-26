Saints pick Kool-Aid McKinstry in 2nd round of NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Friday evening.

McKinstry (5-11, 199 pounds) totaled 93 tackles (five behind the line), 23 pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks in 42 games with the Crimson Tide. He earned first-team All-American recognition in 2023 and was named to the first-team All-SEC squad in 2022 and 2023.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared McKinstry to A.J. Terrell, who was a first-round pick out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL draft.

Most draft pundits had McKinstry graded as a first-round prospect. Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon had him ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in this year’s class behind Mike Sainristil, Cooper DeJean, Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell.

Following three years at the college level, McKinstry enters the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie set to turn 22 in September.

