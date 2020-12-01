Saints pick a first-round QB in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft

The Taysom Hill era hasn’t exactly gotten off to a great start in 2020, with the backup quarterback looking solid in his debut before taking a big step back in his second game under center. While that’s far too small of a sample size for anyone to make great predictions off of, it’s still worth keeping an eye on which NFL draft prospects could be coming down the pipeline.

One name to watch might be Alabama Crimson Tide junior Mac Jones, who was connected to the Saints in a recent mock draft from Dane Brugler for The Athletic. Jones has a reputation as a facilitator who protects the ball well and trusts his talented teammates to handle the heavy lifting, which might be just what the Saints need for a still-loaded roster in the post-Drew Brees timeline.

Here’s what Brugler wrote to justify the pick:

“With above-average receivers, running backs, blockers and play calling at Alabama, Jones is a tough quarterback to separate from the situation. But he makes smart decisions, moves well in the pocket and is very accurate. Jones won’t be an ideal fit for everyone, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sneak into Round 1 in the right situation. You can read Saints beat writer Katherine Terrell’s analysis of this pick here.”

Jones was the fifth quarterback to be picked in the first round of Brugler’s mock, following better-known names who all went in the top-10: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (New York Jets), BYU’s Zach Wilson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Ohio State’s Justin Fields (Carolina Panthers), and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance (Washington Football Team). That paints a pretty clear picture of how this draft class is shaking out, and suggests the Saints may be slotted too far back in the first round to land a top-tier prospect.

Then again, maybe Jones could be their guy. Or it still might be Taysom Hill.

More 2021 NFL Draft!