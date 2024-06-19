Saints pick Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter in 2025 mock draft

There’s a chance the New Orleans Saints could pick one of the most electrifying (and enigmatic) talents in the 2025 NFL draft. We turned the controls over to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to run a first-round projection for next year’s draft, and the computer gave the Saints a fascinating player: Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter has been linked to the Saints before. He was their pick in Dane Brugler’s day-after mock draft in April, with Brugler pointing to Hunter’s ability to make a play with the ball in his hands as a point in favor of keeping him at wide receiver.

But would Hunter play offense or defense in the NFL? The answer may depend on which team drafts him. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, fine size for either position, and last year he saw more snaps on defense (592) than offense (452). He finished with 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdown catches while bagging 3 interceptions and 5 pass breakups, with 26 tackles.

What could those positions look like a year from now? The Saints’ pending free agents in 2025 at wide receiver include Rashid Shaheed (who should be easy to re-sign as a restricted free agent), Equanimeous St. Brown, and Stanley Morgan. Cornerbacks Paulson Adebo, Ugo Amadi, and Shemar Jean-Charles are also scheduled to test the market. If Adebo leaves in free agency and Marshon Lattimore is ultimately traded the Saints could look to add another corner. If something happens with Shaheed or the other wideouts on the roster fail to make an impact, they’ll need another receiver.

It’s too soon to say where Hunter’s NFL future will take him. What’s certain is he won’t be playing full-time on both sides of the ball like he has in college. The pro game is too fast-paced, too physical, and too specialized to allow it. He’ll need to pick a path eventually. For now, he’s impressing everyone watching him on Saturdays — and that includes a lot of excited NFL scouts.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire