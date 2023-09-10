Saints say DE Payton Turner (toe) questionable to return vs. Titans

This is brutal. New Orleans Saints Payton Turner made a great play early on against the Tennessee Titans, fighting through his blocker to pressure quarterback Ryan Tannehill into an off-target throw that fell incomplete — but his foot caught in the turf as he followed through the arc and he had to leave the game with an injury.

At least he was able to walk himself off the field and into the locker room, but it’s still a really tough break for a young player who came on strong this summer. The Saints announced that Turner was questionable to return with a toe injury. He’s missed a lot of time with ankle, calf, elbow, and chest injuries through the first two years in his career, and he appeared to be ready to get right in his third season with New Orleans. We’ll see if he’s able to return to the game.

