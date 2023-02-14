Saints get pass-rush help, juice up their offense in 3-round mock draft

It doesn’t appear the New Orleans Saints are going to wait until the 2023 NFL draft to address their quarterback situation — whether they’re going to sign a veteran in free agency or trade for a new starter, it’s not something they’ll be putting off until April. So where could they go in this year’s draft if that item is crossed off their to-do list early on?

Here’s a take from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who put together a three-round mock draft which has the Saints reinforcing their defensive line and juicing up their offense. He also has them adding Tyjae Spears, which would keep the fan-favorite Tulane Green Wave running back in New Orleans. Let’s break down each of his picks:

Round 1, Pick 29: DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuipulotu led the country with 13.5 sacks last year, ranking second in tackles for loss (22) while forcing a pair of fumbles. He consistently frustrated opposing offenses and showed that he can make a lot of plays off the edge after lining up inside more often earlier in his college career. He’s also going to be a 21-year-old rookie and brings the prototype size the Saints value for the position. Here’s what Reuter said of his fit in New Orleans:

“If the Saints land a quarterback via trade/free agency, then I could see them turning their attention to the D-line early in the draft. New defensive coordinator Joe Woods will likely keep the team’s four-man front, where Tuipulotu would be a great find in the late first because of his power and agility at 290 pounds. … Sort of sounds like Cameron Jordan coming out of Cal, doesn’t it?”

Round 2, Pick 40: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers has been popularly mocked in the first round after he dominated Shrine Bowl practices a few weeks back, but this is probably a more accurate projection for him. He had to bulk up to 182 pounds for the all-star game (standing 5-foot-9) after playing at around 170 pounds last season, and his lack of size has been an issue with just 17 contested catches on 41 targets in his college career. He has been consistently productive for Boston College but he didn’t fully break out as a scoring threat until 2022, when he caught a dozen touchdown passes.

Story continues

Round 3, Pick 71: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Spears was one of the nation’s leading rushers last season, gaining 1,586 yards and scoring 19 touchdown runs on just 231 attempts. He also caught 22 of his 28 targets for 251 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions. He’s a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the football, and he practices good ball security with just 4 fumbles and 4 drops in his Green Wave career. He’s also experienced in pass protection with 182 snaps in that role at the college level. If something is going to keep Spears from being drafted higher than this, it’s his size — he weighed in at just 5-foot-9 and 204 pounds at the Senior Bowl, which is light for NFL standards.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire