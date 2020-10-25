The Saints haven’t been missing Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders in the first half and they’ve scored touchdowns on both of their possessions, but the Panthers keep cutting into their lead.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hooked up with wide receiver D.J. Moore for a 74-yard touchdown a couple of plays after Drew Brees ran for a touchdown in the second quarter. The touchdown cut New Orleans’ lead to 14-10 with just under 11 minutes left to play in the half.

Brees capped the first Saints drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook and the Saints have picked up 153 yards on their two possessions. He is 10-of-12 for 84 yards overall.

The Panthers drove for a field goal on their first possession and will likely need to find the end zone a few more times to outlast their NFC South rivals.

Saints, Panthers trade touchdowns; Saints up 14-10 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk