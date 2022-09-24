Saints at Panthers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The New Orleans Saints offense will look to bounce back in Week 3 of the NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Jameis Winston, still dealing with ankle and back injuries, had three interceptions last week and will need to have a much cleaner performance against Carolina in this one. The defense has looked as good as ever, but they will hope to find some pass rush success.
The Panthers are 0-2, with head coach Matt Rhule firmly on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield searches for his first win in Carolina. Here’s how you can tune in to the action, wherever you are:
Game information
Matchup: New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)
Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m. C.T.
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Weather: 76 Fahrenheit, partly cloudy
Betting line: New Orleans -2.5
Over/Under: 41
Broadcast information
via 506sports.com
Television: FOX
Streaming: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free), as well as the new NFL+ service on your phone or tablet.
Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.
You can also follow the game with us on Twitter: @TheSaintsWire, @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, @RossJacksonNOLA, @MaddyHudak_94, and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.