Saints at Panthers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints offense will look to bounce back in Week 3 of the NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Jameis Winston, still dealing with ankle and back injuries, had three interceptions last week and will need to have a much cleaner performance against Carolina in this one. The defense has looked as good as ever, but they will hope to find some pass rush success.

The Panthers are 0-2, with head coach Matt Rhule firmly on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield searches for his first win in Carolina. Here’s how you can tune in to the action, wherever you are:

Game information

Matchup: New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m. C.T.

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Weather: 76 Fahrenheit, partly cloudy

Betting line: New Orleans -2.5

Over/Under: 41

Broadcast information

via 506sports.com

You can also follow the game with us on Twitter: @TheSaintsWire, @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, @RossJacksonNOLA, @MaddyHudak_94, and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire