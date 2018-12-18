Saints-Panthers delivers big rating for Monday night

Four weeks after the Chiefs and Rams combined for 105 points, the Saints and Panthers racked up less than 20 percent of that amount. But people still watched.

According to ESPN, the NFC South showdown generated a 9.1 overnight rating, the second highest of the season, behind only the 11.3 from the shootout four weeks earlier.

In comparison to last year’s 24-21 win by the Falcons over the Buccaneers, the Week 15 rating increased by 40 percent.

So it’s not just high-scoring games but also meaningful matchups between playoff contenders that draw significant audiences. Which is good news for Saturday night (Ravens-Chargers, NFLN), Sunday night (Chiefs-Seahawks, NBC) and bad news for next Monday night, when the Broncos face the Raiders in the last Monday night game of the year.