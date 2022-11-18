Saints overwhelmingly backed to beat Rams in Week 11 expert picks

Huh? The latest NFL expert picks are in for Week 11, and the New Orleans Saints have a large crowd backing them up at NFL Pickwatch. A stunning 72% of game picks surveyed from around the league’s media landscape like the Saints to win at home and cut their losing streak off at two games. Just 28% of experts like the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday.

While the Saints are in dire straits, the Rams might be worse off. Both squads have only won three games this season, and L.A. has been struggling to shift gears on offense even before superstar receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury. Their offensive line has been shuffling on a weekly basis, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is working his way through the final stages of concussion protocol. Their defense has looked toothless at times even when healthy.

So while many observers may like the Saints to win this game, it’s probably going to come down to the wire. New Orleans is managing a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball; four of their five starters along the offensive line have been listed on the injury report this week, as well as both defensive ends and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Neither team is close to full strength. We’ll see who comes through on Sunday.

