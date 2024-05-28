Saints OTA’s: Allen reveals injury for Kpassagnon

The Saints continued offseason workouts this week, in NFL jargon organized team activities. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara were among those absent as well as right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Others out included wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, defensive end Chase Young, and offensive lineman Oli Udoh. Running back Jamaal Williams, who was absent last week.

Above is video from practice footage, in the portion where TV cameras were allowed.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen revealed that defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his achilles in the offseason, and won’t be ready for the start of training camp.

Here’s Allen’s complete interview.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.