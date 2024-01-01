Saints open as betting favorites against the Falcons in Week 18

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a strong win on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they’re looking to end the regular season with a win at home against their oldest rivals: the Atlanta Falcons. The opening lines at BetMGM Sportsbook favor the Saints by four points; take that with the 41.5-point over/under and you’re looking at an implied total in the neighborhood of New Orleans 23, Atlanta 19.

That would be a tight finish, but it lines up with what we’ve seen before. The last two games in New Orleans have been decided by margins of three and two points, respectively, with the Saints winning 21-18 last year and the Falcons taking a win 27-25 the year before.

If the Saints want to reach the playoffs, all their paths start the same: with a win over Atlanta next Sunday. Let’s see if they have it in them after getting embarrassed in a 24-15 loss on the road earlier this season.

