Saints will open their 2024 training camp in California on July 24

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Tuesday that the team will open their 2024 training camp on July 24. Rookies typically report three days earlier, so that would be July 21.

“The 24th is the first actual practice date. On the 23rd we’ll do a conditioning test, and the 24th will be our first day of practice. July 24th,” Allen said.

Remember, this year’s training camp will be held in Southern California at UC Irvine’s campus due to large-scale renovations to the Saints’ team cafeteria and indoor practice facility.

It’s unclear just yet whether Saints fans will be invited to attend training camp at UC Irvine — team president Dennis Lauscha said onsite logistics were a challenge, but the Los Angeles Rams welcomed tens of thousands of fans when they had camp at this same college campus last summer. Maybe the Rams can give them some tips.

The Saints are one of five NFL teams holding training camp in Southern California; the combination of pleasant weather, top-flight facilities, and easy access to well-regarded medical facilities make it very appealing. While the Rams and Chargers call L.A. home, the Dallas Cowboys have been coming to Oxnard for years. The Las Vegas Raiders are also relocating training camp to Costa Mesa.

So the Saints aren’t the only team heading out West this summer. It’s just a shame they’re moving camp so far away from their loyal fanbase in Louisiana.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire