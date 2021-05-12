Saints to open 2021 season at home vs. Green Bay Packers

The post-Drew Brees era is off to a hot start. The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan reported Wednesday morning that the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers during Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season, which was confirmed in an announcement from FOX — which will broadcast the kickoff as its first “America’s Game of the Week” feature — and the team itself on its social media channels. The full 2021 schedule will be revealed Wednesday night.

New Orleans and Green Bay were the NFC’s top two playoff seeds in 2020, combining for 25 regular season wins after meeting in a Week 3 shootout. The Packers left town with a 37-30 victory, but they’ll be hard-pressed to repeat it. Before last year’s tilt, Green Bay had not won against the Saints in New Orleans since 1995, losing all three of their trips to the Superdome.

Alvin Kamara gave the Saints a chance on a game-tying 52-yard grab-and-go touchdown reception in the third quarter, part of a personal-best 197 scrimmage yards for the four-time Pro Bowl running back. Maybe he can build on those numbers against a defense that hasn’t gotten better up front this offseason.

Story continues

It’s a matchup brewing with subplots, including uncertainty about who starts out under center. The Saints are headed for a training camp battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, while the Packers have been dealing with a frayed relationship with Aaron Rodgers, shining a spotlight on his backup Jordan Love, Green Bay’s surprise 2020 first round pick. Which quarterbacks do you hope to see lead their teams out of the tunnel?

Related

Brett Favre joked to Aaron Rodgers: 'Am I going to see you playing for the Saints?' Aaron Rodgers' touchdown dance goes viral, but Lance Moore did it better

List