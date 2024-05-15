Saints only receive three prime time games in 2024

Are the New Orleans Saints ready for prime time? The NFL’s broadcasting partners don’t seem to think so. The Saints were given just three prime time night games on their 2024 schedule, per multiple reports.

In addition to a Thursday Night Football matchup with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17, the Saints will also get Monday Night Football showcases with the Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 7) and Green Bay Packers (Dec. 23). Remember, Thursday night games are broadcast on Amazon Prime Video while Monday night games are carried on ESPN.

This is a far cry from the Saints’ heyday; in 2018, for example, they played five night games while drawing the coveted feature on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. But they haven’t played a Sunday night game since 2021. Losing seasons and extended playoff droughts will do that. Let’s hope the Saints can turn that perception around with a strong performance in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire