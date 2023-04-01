Saints one of the most-fined NFL teams since 2018

Research from gambling.com found that the New Orleans Saints have been one of the most-fined NFL teams since 2018, though they’ve gotten fewer fines in recent years. The Saints ranked near the middle of the pack in 2022 with $73,700 in fines — a little more than twice what their players and coaches were docked in 2021.

But things were dire from 2018 to 2020. The team was fined $154,747 or more in each season for penalties during that span. It creates a five-year total of $669,524 lost in league disciplinary fines, which ranks sixth-most around the NFL.

The only teams that have lost more money since 2018 to fines are the Cincinnati Bengals ($741,457), Pittsburgh Steelers ($795,857), New York Jets ($1,096,743), Cleveland Browns ($1,841,502), and Las Vegas Raiders ($1,934,927). It’s expensive to play undisciplined football, or maybe just to play in the AFC.

New Orleans actually did a good job avoiding unsportsmanlike penalties in 2022. Hopefully that can continue to be a point of emphasis by Dennis Allen and his staff so the Saints can stop beating themselves with poor decisions.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire