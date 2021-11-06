Saints officially send Jameis Winston to injured reserve among final Week 9 roster moves

The New Orleans Saints filed a series of last-minute roster moves before their Week 9 kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, which included the anticipated move to send Jameis Winston to injured reserve. Here’s what you need to know from Saturday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire:

QB Jameis Winston designated to injured reserve

Winston’s season ended with a torn ACL and damaged MCL in his left knee last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so this was more of a procedural move. Hopefully he’s able to enjoy a full and rapid recovery.

WR Kevin White activated as a COVID-19 replacement

White has already been activated twice on game days which matches his single-season limit. But with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the COVID-19 reserve list the Saints are able to dress him for another game before signing White to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Look for him to continue to see some targets on routes traveling deep downfield.

DT Josiah Bronson activated from the practice squad

Bronson was last activated for the Saints’ Week 7 road game with the Seattle Seahawks, and he had some nice moments in that matchup. He’ll have an opportunity to do so again working behind David Onyemata in the defensive tackles rotation.

