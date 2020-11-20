Saints officially place Drew Brees on injured reserve, QB out at least 3 weeks

The Saints designated Drew Brees to the team’s injured reserve list on Friday, following further evaluations on his damaged ribs and throwing shoulder. Brees exited last week’s game with the 49ers and was not a participant in practice this week. The good news is that he underwent several X-ray and MRI exams and has an idea of his recovery timetable. Reports have said that the Saints are optimistic Brees could be sidelined just two or three weeks, but their decision to place him on the injured reserve list on Friday will keep him off the field for at least three weeks.