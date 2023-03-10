Saints offer Jameis Winston a “restructured” (i.e., reduced) deal, with an ultimatum

Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all.

Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be released.

In most cases, “restructured” means “you get most of your pay now, as a signing bonus.” In this case, it means “you take less or you take a hike.”

Winston is due to make $12.8 million this year. The Week One starter in 2022, he appeared in only three games.

The challenge now for Winston’s agent will be to gauge the market for his services. Will someone else offer as much or more than whatever the Saints are offering?

Yes, it’s tampering for teams to answer that question. Yes, it happens all the time.

If Winston doesn’t accept the reduced offer in New Orleans, he possibly could land in Denver, reunited with Sean Payton.

Whatever the outcome, the Saints want to keep Winston at their price. If he doesn’t like that price (especially if someone else will pay a higher price), he’ll be a free agent by Wednesday.

