Saints offensive line ranked 19th in the NFL

Establish The Run’s offensive line expert Brandon Thorn ranked the New Orleans Saints as the 19th best offensive line in the NFL heading into the season. That puts them below the average in terms of pure ranking among their peers. For this conversation, we’ll use Taliese Fuaga, Nick Saldiveri, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning as the starting lineup

That’s objectively not good. If the Saints walk out of 2024 with the 19th-best offensive line, the season likely wasn’t a success. Contextually, however, the ranking shouldn’t be too concerning. 19th is an acceptable and almost favorable ranking heading into the season.

The phrasing, heading into the season, is the most important part of this conversation. McCoy and Ruiz are returning starters. Outside of those two, there are massive question marks on every other potential starter. Penning clearly wasn’t working at left tackle. Is flipping sides enough to rectify his issues or is he just not meant to play on the outside?

Fuaga is a rookie who is changing positions. He may be a first round pick, but changing sides can be difficult for any player. He has impressed thus far and there should be a hope that continues. Saldiveri is the hope at left guard. He didn’t take an offensive snap last year.

This is all best case scenario starting. Anything other than this will pose even more questions. Being barely below average would be a bad end point. With all the unknowns around the unit, it should be viewed as a starting point though. If Fuaga can deliver on his promise, the ceiling for this unit rises much more.

