Saints offensive line praised by experts after preseason Week 1

Darrion Gray
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints first-team offense was the talk of the first week of preseason games. In Derek Carr’s single drive, he led the team down the field for a touchdown pass. Carr spread the ball around in a way that showcased the amount of viable threats Saints possess. Alvin Kamara looked good on the ground and in the receiving game.

But a lot of attention was focused on the impressive Saints offensive line. The offensive line typically flies under the radar when discussing exciting offense, but not this time. The front line was amazing clearing room for Kamara on the ground and protecting Carr. The touchdown pass is a perfect example as Carr had more than enough time to go through three reads before landing on Keith Kirkwood.

Many experts on social media took notice as well, highlighting the growth of second-year left tackle Trevor Penning and his teammates;

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire