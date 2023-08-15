Saints offensive line praised by experts after preseason Week 1

The New Orleans Saints first-team offense was the talk of the first week of preseason games. In Derek Carr’s single drive, he led the team down the field for a touchdown pass. Carr spread the ball around in a way that showcased the amount of viable threats Saints possess. Alvin Kamara looked good on the ground and in the receiving game.

But a lot of attention was focused on the impressive Saints offensive line. The offensive line typically flies under the radar when discussing exciting offense, but not this time. The front line was amazing clearing room for Kamara on the ground and protecting Carr. The touchdown pass is a perfect example as Carr had more than enough time to go through three reads before landing on Keith Kirkwood.

Many experts on social media took notice as well, highlighting the growth of second-year left tackle Trevor Penning and his teammates;

.@saints offense looked crisp ; with excellent execution behind a veteran and well coached OL. #whodat #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BkiiYbuiw8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2023

There's a lot to teach off of with this clip…those combos are sick. Ramczyk on the frontside making light work of 56…Penning's overtake! — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 14, 2023

This is what I came into the league running in Denver. This rep is FLAWLESS teaching tape at every position. It’s rare you get a run play where everyone did everything perfectly. It’s too messy an aspect of the game for that. But my GAWD, this is so beautiful 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/KLFsoapEsl — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) August 14, 2023

Baldy aint talk bout us in years we back😭 https://t.co/29oDDAx5Xq — Ryan (@datboywolf) August 14, 2023

Great analysis here on the #Saints OL. I've been thoroughly impressed with Cesar Ruiz in camp, especially coming back from injury. This was good to see in the first preseason game. https://t.co/633VYQaaH1 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 15, 2023

Trevor Penning with 2 pancakes on the first drive alone 😂 pic.twitter.com/eigDEZ6wuU — Jayden (@JaydenDat) August 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire