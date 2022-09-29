Saints’ offensive coordinator: No update on Jameis Winston, we’re confident in Andy Dalton

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston surprisingly didn’t practice today, leaving open the possibility that Andy Dalton will start on Sunday against the Vikings. Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says Dalton is up to the task.

“We have a ton of confidence in him. That’s why he’s here,” Carmichael said. “A lot of confidence in Andy.”

Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn’t address the media today, and Carmichael didn’t have much of an update on Winston’s back and ankle injuries.

“They’re just making the best decision for him today,” Carmichael said. “We’ll just see where we are at tomorrow.”

Carmichael also said the Saints are confident in Taysom Hill if he has to play quarterback.

“Taysom’s played for us before, he’s been in that position, he’s taken some snaps for us at quarterback this year, so we have all the confidence in the world in Taysom too if it ever came to that,” Carmichael said.

Asked whether Winston would play if the game were tomorrow, Carmichael didn’t answer, saying that would come from Allen and the trainers.

