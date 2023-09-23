Saints offense can’t settle for more kicks and outscore the Packers

The New Orleans Saints must produce consistent offense to defeat the Green Bay Packers. The Saints defense has been elite this year, and they have needed to be. The offense hasn’t given them much room for error. The defense is facing the Packers and their second ranked scoring offense this week. The Saints offense can’t leave them the same margin of error. As good as the defense is, near perfection can’t be expected from them every game.

New Orleans has mustered six points in the first half of each game. The team has been able to make adjustments and pull out big plays at important times, but that doesn’t negate the early struggles they’ve shown. The Saints have to do a better job sustaining offense and ending possessions in touchdowns.

In Week 1, the Saints showed the ability to drive down the field but struggled to finish drives in touchdowns. The Saints made it into Tennessee territory five times. Those drives ended with three field goals, a touchdown and an interception. Against the Panthers the Saints offense stalled out after two early field goals until the second half. New Orleans has yet to score 21 points this year. Facing Green Bay, that may need to change to be victorious.

