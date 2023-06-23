Saints offense PFF grades from 2022 season
The New Orleans Saints made a bunch of huge changes to the offense in 2023. From signing free agents to drafting future game changers, things are going to look different.
Fans were upset by poor red zone offense and quarterback play last season. Those things shouldn’t be issues any longer. Derek Carr may have had a bit of a down year in 2022, but has been pretty consistent through his career. Jamaal Williams, Foster Moreau and A.T. Perry could be additions that really change the game in the red zone.
To understand the new look offense a bit more, here is how every member of the current Saints offense performed in 2022, as graded by Pro Football Focus:
QB Derek Carr
PFF Grade: 66.6
RB Alvin Kamara
PFF Grade: 72.7
RB Jamaal Williams
PFF Grade: 73.4
RB Kendre Miller (college)
PFF Grade: 85.3
WR Chris Olave
PFF Grade: 82.5
WR Rashid Shaheed
PFF Grade: 80.8
WR Michael Thomas
PFF Grade: 77.3
WR Tre'Quan Smith
PFF Grade: 69.0
WR Bryan Edwards
PFF Grade: 50.7
WR AT Perry (college)
PFF Grade: 83.4
TE Taysom Hill
PFF Grade: 75.6
TE Juwan Johnson
PFF Grade: 64.7
TE Foster Moreau
PFF Grade: 61.1
OT Ryan Ramczyk
PFF Grade: 77.9
OT Trevor Penning
PFF Grade: 73.6
OT James Hurst
PFF Grade: 63.2
OG Cesar Ruiz
PFF Grade: 56.6
OG Andrus Peat
PFF Grade: 50.6
OG Calvin Throckmorton
PFF Grade: 38.4
C Erik McCoy
PFF Grade: 61.2
C Billy Price
PFF Grade: 51.3