Saints offense PFF grades from 2022 season

The New Orleans Saints made a bunch of huge changes to the offense in 2023. From signing free agents to drafting future game changers, things are going to look different.

Fans were upset by poor red zone offense and quarterback play last season. Those things shouldn’t be issues any longer. Derek Carr may have had a bit of a down year in 2022, but has been pretty consistent through his career. Jamaal Williams, Foster Moreau and A.T. Perry could be additions that really change the game in the red zone.

To understand the new look offense a bit more, here is how every member of the current Saints offense performed in 2022, as graded by Pro Football Focus:

QB Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 66.6

RB Alvin Kamara

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.7

RB Jamaal Williams

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 73.4

RB Kendre Miller (college)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 85.3

WR Chris Olave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.5

WR Rashid Shaheed

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 80.8

WR Michael Thomas

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 77.3

WR Tre'Quan Smith

PFF Grade: 69.0

WR Bryan Edwards

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

PFF Grade: 50.7

WR AT Perry (college)

PFF Grade: 83.4

TE Taysom Hill

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.6

TE Juwan Johnson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 64.7

TE Foster Moreau

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 61.1

OT Ryan Ramczyk

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 77.9

OT Trevor Penning

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 73.6

OT James Hurst

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 63.2

OG Cesar Ruiz

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 56.6

OG Andrus Peat

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

PFF Grade: 50.6

OG Calvin Throckmorton

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

PFF Grade: 38.4

C Erik McCoy

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 61.2

C Billy Price

PFF Grade: 51.3

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire