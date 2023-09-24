Saints offense continues to waste opportunities created by their defense

How bad has the Saints offense been lately? #Saints defense has now held 11 straight opponents to 20 points or less.

However, the Saints are just 6-5 in those 11 games. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 24, 2023

The New Orleans Saints suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers, with quarterback Derek Carr going down with a shoulder injury. After taking a 17-0 lead prior to that point, the team as a whole collapsed as the Saints went on to lose 18-17. However, the offense was the biggest point of note, as they would score zero points once Derek left the game.

The offense as a whole has struggled to this point in the season regardless, and even through much of last season as well. As we have been told a few times across social media, the Saints have held opponents to 20 points or less in 11 straight games. However, there is a counterpoint to this: they’ve only won 6 of those games with the offense failing to manage even 20 points on their own during that stretch.

As impressive as this streak has been for New Orleans, the offense has struggled to back the efforts put in by the defense. In Week 1 this season, the offense only scored 16 points (10 of which coming in the second half). In Week 2 they scored 20, which was slightly better, but 14 of those points came in the second half as well. In Week 3 they started off hot with 17 in the first half, and then were completely shut down, punting on five of six drives until Blake Grupe missed a manageable field goal at the end. They’re playing too much disjointed football their different units complimenting one another.

