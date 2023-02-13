What are the Saints’ odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next year?

The 2022 NFL season came to a close on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 thriller, winning Super Bowl LVII as their second championship for the superstar duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

But how favorably are the New Orleans Saints viewed with a 7-10 debut for the Dennis Allen behind them? The answer may surprise you. According to BetMGM, the Saints are tied with the Dolphins and Rams at +3000 odds of winning it all next season. That’s tied for 13th-best around the league, behind a host of playoff teams and others hopeful to reach the postseason. If you placed a $100 wager on the Saints with those odds, it would return a $3,000 profit if they went all the way.

The Lions, Packers, Jaguars, and Jets are locked in a four-way tie just ahead of this cluster with +2500 odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII. It shouldn’t shock anyone that the Chiefs are favorites to repeat (+600) with the Bengals, Bills, and Eagles not far behind. Each of those teams fought hard in the playoffs and made a strong case to contend for the Lombardi Trophy, and they’ll be back in the mix next year.

However, the Saints are getting a leg up on their competition around the NFC South. They’re favored to win Super Bowl LVIII ahead of the Panthers (+5000), Falcons and Buccaneers (both +8000), which is good to see. The Saints have a strong roster and a mostly-intact coaching staff, so if they can find a quarterback and enjoy better health than they struggled with last year, they could push those pretenders aside in the division. It remains to be seen whether the Saints will accomplish either of those goals, but that’s the first step towards winning another Super Bowl. Before they can worry about locking up the championship, they’ve got to end their two-year playoffs drought.

