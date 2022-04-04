Saints now hold Colts’ initial 2022 first-round pick

The New Orleans Saints on Monday acquired the initial 2022 first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in a trade with the Philadephia Eagles.

The Colts sent a conditional 2022 second-round pick to the Eagles in the trade for Carson Wentz last offseason. That second-round pick turned into a first-round pick after Wentz cleared the snap count condition during the 2021 season.

That pick wound up being the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

On Monday, the Saints acquired that pick in what turned out to be a massive swap of selections both in 2022 and in future drafts. Here is a look at the full deal:

A major shakeup to this year’s draft. More ahead on ESPN’s NFL Live on the air now. pic.twitter.com/CYOwDEAymn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

Another interesting note about this deal is the sixth-round pick that the Saints also acquired in the trade. That No. 194 overall pick was originally the Colts’ selection as well. But the Colts sent that pick to the Eagles before the 2021 season in the deal for offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

This doesn’t really impact the Colts all that much because they are still without a first-round pick but for those tracking at home, that selection now belongs to the Saints.

