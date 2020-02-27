Saints have not started contract talks with Drew Brees’ camp yet

Drew Brees already announced he is returning for a 20th season, his 15th with the Saints.

He will not test free agency whether he has a contract completed with the Saints by March 18 or not.

Teams are waiting for clarity on the Collective Bargaining Agreement before getting down to serious business in contract talks with potential free agents.

So for those reasons, it comes as no surprise that General Manager Mickey Loomis told Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com on Thursday that the Saints have not opened talks with Brees’ camp yet.

The goal, Loomis said, is to get the deal done before the start of free agency in 20 days.

Brees ranks second on PFT’s top-100 list of impending free agents.

