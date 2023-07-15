Saints should not accept B/R’s ridiculous Davante Adams trade proposal

When Davante Adams was ready to leave the Green Bay Packers last year, he specifically sought out a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders to play with his collegie quarterback Derek Carr. The two kept a strong relationship off the field despite not sharing it as teammates for nearly a decade. Derek Carr’s departure from the Raiders means Adams’ initial reason for being in Las Vegas is gone. It has even made some speculate if another reunion could be in order, this time in New Orleans.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has gone so far as to outline potential trade details:

“Raiders Receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick Saints Receive: WR Davante Adams Davante Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders, in part, to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr. The duo was quite successful in Vegas, with Adams posting his second career 1,500-yard season. Their Sin City tenure wasn’t long, though. The Raiders’ decision to part ways with Carr marks the dawn of a new era, and Jimmy Garoppolo is slated to take over under center.

There’s already reason to believe that things could be headed toward a divorce between Adams and the Raiders, though. He hasn’t been all that supportive of the team in the media.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he told Mirin Fader of The Ringer. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

There isn’t a team in the NFL whose wide receiver room wouldn’t improve by adding Adams. He’s one of the best at his position. The Saints, however, should not pursue Adams. Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed is a solid top-three and should make you comfortable enough to not make such an aggressive move at the position. There are clear health questions, specifically with Thomas. Questions about health are not enough of a reason to send away first- and third-round picks.

New Orleans should retain future assets as a team that is getting older on the defensive side and could have future holes along the offensive line next season. It doesn’t help that the Saints only have five picks in the 2024 draft right now while waiting on compensatory selections to be awarded next March. As talented as Adams is, New Orleans should retain their picks and bank on the talent at the top of their receiving corps.

