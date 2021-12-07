Saints nominate Cameron Jordan for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that defensive end Cameron Jordan is their 2021 nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, making it his second nomination in the last five years. Jordan is the longest-tenured player on the team and a defensive captain who has put in just as much work away from the field as he has on it (where he stands second only to Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Rickey Jackson with 98.5 career sacks) to better his community.

Jordan has spent his off-days over the last decade visiting local schools and children’s hospitals, while also participating in the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” event and other charitable efforts. He’s recently stepped up to help foster healthier police-community relations in New Orleans and led the charge on several social justice initiatives in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell defined the award in a statement, saying: “The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities. Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

Previous Man of the Year award nominees for the Saints include linebacker Demario Davis (2020), left tackle Terron Armstead (2019), and running back Mark Ingram (2019). Their retired teammate, legendary quarterback Drew Brees, won the award himself back in 2006.

Each nominee will receive a donation of up to $40,000 to a charity of their choosing, and the winner (to be announced at the NFL Honors event prior to the Super Bowl) will receive a $250,000 donation. Here is the full list of all 32 nominees from around the NFL this year, including former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (now with the Chicago Bears):

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players who have exhibited excellence on-the-field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference. See the nominees here: https://t.co/R9P2JLXGBm #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/aMOBKbY0Tg — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

